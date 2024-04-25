(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a vibrant display of national pride, thousands flocked to Portugal's streets, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the April 25th Revolution.



Lisbon's Praça do Comércio served as the focal point, where veterans of the 1974 coup showcased vintage military vehicles.



The spirit of festivity spread across the nation, filling major city avenues like Lisbon's Avenida da Liberdade with unprecedented crowds.



Inside the Assembly of the Republic, the tone shifted as political discourse took center stage.



Right-leaning groups strongly criticized President Marcelo for admitting colonial errors and proposing reparations.







This view angered parties like CDS-PP, Iniciativa Liberal , and Chega, who deemed such admissions unsuitable for Portugal.



At a journalists' meeting, Marcelo highlighted unresolved colonial issues , proposing that Portugal address these past mistakes.



His comments sparked varied reactions. Paulo Núncio from CDS dismissed revisiting the past, and Rui Rocha of Iniciativa Liberal rejected national obligations for past actions.



André Ventura of Chega delivered the most vehement rebuke, accusing Marcelo of betraying national interests.



Conversely, left-leaning factions moderated the debate, focusing on broader themes.



Mariana Mortágua from Bloco de Esquerda emphasized the need for a reflective discussion on Portugal's colonial history.



Socialist leader Alexandra Leitão praised the President's unifying rhetoric, celebrating democracy's triumph over dictatorship.

Fifty Years of Democracy: Reflecting on Portugal's Journey

Marcelo himself championed democracy's virtues, advocating for humility and intelligent governance.



His speech highlighted fifty years of democratic progress, emphasizing a society that cherishes freedom, innovation, and the environment.



Each party expressed their views, deepening the national reflection on democracy and Portugal's history.



This significant anniversary celebrated a key revolution and ignited a vital discussion on reconciling Portugal's past with its democratic values.

