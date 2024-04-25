Tabloid Publisher Says He Spoke To Trump Before Buying Model's Story

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker said he spoke to Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign before agreeing to buy and bury a former Playboy model's story about having an extramarital affair with Trump.

Pecker testified Thursday that he agreed to pay $150,000 to Karen McDougal for her story, but not publish it. The ex-chief executive officer of American Media Inc., Pecker also talked about his dealings with porn star Stormy Daniels, who made similar claims about Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election. The testimony bolsters allegations by Manhattan prosecutors that Trump participated in a scheme to falsify business records to cover up payments of $130,000 to Daniels to buy her silence. Pecker's account came at the first of four criminal trials for Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the race for the White House. The 72-year-old initially focused on McDougal and her claims of an affair with Trump that spanned nearly a year. Pecker said after hearing about it, he dispatched the tabloid's editor to interview her. After discussing the story with Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, the candidate himself called to ask about McDougal's demands.

“When Mr. Trump said on the phone that she was a 'nice girl' I believed he knew who she was,” said Pecker.“I believed the story was true and it would have been embarrassing to himself and also to his campaign.” 'Go Ahead' Pecker said he advised Trump to“buy the story and take it off the market.” Pecker said Cohen called back and told him to“go ahead and buy this story.”

When Pecker asked who would pay, he said Cohen said:“Don't worry, I'm your friend, the boss would take care of it.”

AMI bought the rights to McDougal's relationship with“any then-married man,” a reference to Trump, Pecker said. The firm promised that McDougal would appear on magazine covers and would run articles under her name in AMI magazines. Pecker still must be questioned by a lawyer for Trump, who denies he had affairs with Daniels and McDougal, and argues he didn't falsify records to boost his 2016 campaign. During his opening statement earlier this week, Trump's lawyer said that Cohen was a liar and was acting on his own. In testimony earlier this week, Pecker also recounted that AMI paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman to“catch and kill” another story involving Trump. Pecker said his concerns about getting repaid for the McDougal and the doorman stories colored his reaction to the Daniels story.

Pecker said he resisted pressure by Cohen to buy the porn star's story after the release of the now famous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.“I said, 'I am not purchasing the story,”' Pecker said.“I am not going to be involved with a porn star. I am not a bank,” and after“paying out the doorman and paying out Karen McDougal, we're not paying anymore.” Pecker said he was alarmed by a Wall Street Journal story published just before the election that said the National Enquirer bought McDougal's story and didn't publish it. AMI then put out a false statement denying the account, he said.

“I wanted to protect my company, I wanted to protect myself and I also wanted to protect Donald Trump,” Pecker said.

Pecker also recounted a discussion he had with Trump at Trump Tower in January 2017, after he had won the presidency. Trump introduced Pecker to several people who would be part of his administration including Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus and Mike Pompeo.“They were finishing up their meeting and Mr. Trump introduced me to each of them. He said, 'Here's Mr. Pecker, publisher of the National Enquirer, probably knows more than anybody else in this room.'”

None of them laughed, Pecker said.

