BADMAD ROBOTS Announces Listing On Epic Games Store And Steam, Teams Up With Immutable X

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 25th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , BADMAD ROBOTS , a team-based multiplayer shooter game, announced its official listing on Epic Games Stor and Stea , two of the most prominent gaming distribution platforms worldwide. The news confirms the game's rise in popularity and ambitious plans to reach full-scale esports status.

Moreover, BADMAD ROBOTS has confirmed the industry's support after signing an exclusive partnership with Immutable for the game's launch. The latter is an Australian crypto assets gaming company building their own blockchain and developing powerful tools for the gaming industry, like the Immutable Passport. Immutable X is also the partner of major industry brands, including OKx, Ubisoft, and others. Other well-known brands endorsing BADMAD ROBOTS include Elixir, HyperPlay, Wemix, and Ultra.

BADMAD ROBOTS was developed by Acid Rainbow Studio, a Singapore-based game development company. Some of the developers working on the game have participated in successful releases, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Dying Light 2, Illuvium, Homefront: The Revolution, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and more.

The team secured funding for the game from industry-leading members, including Animoca Brands, Merit Circle, YGG SEA, DWF Labs, Moonrock, Shima Capital, Gate Labs, and Polygon Studios.

The project was developed using Unreal Engine 5 and landed on the gaming scene with a pre-alpha build for private demos. It immediately attracted enthusiastic support from the gaming community for its upcoming beta release, scheduled in Q2 2024.

BADMAD ROBOTS is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter set in a brutal, post-human society. Its team-based approach makes it highly competitive and intense. The game has several playing modes to choose from and endows each character with unique abilities, building toward a standout gaming experience. Recently, BADMAD ROBOTS announced the support and collaboration of 12 famous esports teams, which have amassed over 9 million followers worldwide.

BADMAD ROBOTS features an in-game token, $METAL, which has already been launched and is listed on CoinEx, Gate, Uniswap, and Balancer DeFi. The token has been listed on CoinMarketCap since April 2022 and has gone through several updates since. The most recent one was in February 2024 and marked a surge in the token's value, increasing 200x and setting a new all-time high (ATH) at $0.127 in March.

The development team released a teaser video for BADMAD ROBOTS in Q1 of 2024, per the project's roadmap. An alpha release of the game is next in its evolution path and should occur anytime in Q2 of this year. Lastly, between Q2 and Q4, the team will announce a beta release, host tournaments, and collaborate with esports teams.

About BADMAD ROBOTS

BADMAD ROBOTS aims to build on its team-based competitive shooter core and incorporate several web3 elements. Its goal is to develop a gaming ecosystem with strategic partnerships in the esports industry and consistent support from a growing, loyal community.

The BADMAD ROBOTS team consists of highly experienced professionals who previously built gaming and crypto projects boasting over 300,000 users and generating more than $30 million in transaction volumes. They enjoy and take pride in the support of gaming veterans, such as the Head of Sales & Marketing at GOG, the Creative Director of Gearbox (ex Projects Producer – eSports, Riot Games), and the authorized Instructor partner for Epic Games (ex Lead Game Developer from Saber Interactive).

The developers believe that increased transparency, digital ownership, user-generated content, and fair value distribution between platforms and users will improve the gaming industry. To this end, the game focuses on these primary components, player-driven development, user-generated content (UGC), decentralization, and esports.

You can learn more about BADMAD ROBOTS at these links: Websit | X (Twitter | YouTub | Discor