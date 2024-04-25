Indian Visa For The Portuguese, Finland, Iceland, Greek And Israeli Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Portuguese Citizens

Starting from 2014, it has been possible for residents of Portugal to submit their visa applications for India online. Portuguese citizens traveling to India have the option of selecting from three different types of e-Visas: Online Tourist Travel Authorization, Business e-Visa, and Individuals Seeking Medical Assistance Travel Authorization. It is important to note that Portugal is among the 169 countries whose citizens qualify for an India e-Visa, which simplifies the process of planning a trip. The Tourist e-Visa is meant for brief trips to India for activities like sightseeing, religious purposes, or leisure. This visa allows for a 90-day stay in the country starting from the day you arrive. It is crucial to mention that the Tourist e-Visa cannot be transferred or changed, and it is valid for one entry. Portuguese travelers are required to enter India within one year of their visa being approved. India eBusiness Visa is designed for travelers who wish to visit India for business reasons. It is a double-entry visa that allows holders to stay for a total of up to 180 days (length of stay is calculated from the first date of entry into India). Business travelers must arrive in India within one year of visa approval. The India eMedical Visa is a short-term visa that allows the holder to enter India three times in total for medical treatment. Holders can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days. This type of visa is not available to family members; Accompanying blood relatives must apply for a Physician Assistant Visa to travel with a person who has been granted a Medical Visa. It is easy for Portuguese passport holders to apply for an India e-Visa online – there is no need to travel to an Indian Embassy or Consulate to apply. The full application process is done online which makes it cheaper and easier than ever to visit India.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues in getting a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is still valid. Just take a look at the expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A passport scan of the information page

A valid email address because the e-Visa will be sent via email. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

