India Business Visa Application, Requirements And Processing Time

If you are traveling to India primarily for business reasons, you must apply for an India Business eVisa. In November 2014, the e-Visa for India was launched by the Indian Government, providing a convenient alternative to visiting an embassy or consulate for visa applications. Individuals interested in starting a business, frequent business travelers, and investors. Individuals who are eligible and traveling to India for business purposes, such as attending a conference, workshop, or symposium, training, contract negotiations, or meetings, are eligible to apply for the India Business eVisa. The India Business eVisa allows eligible citizens to stay for up to 180 days in the country. This is a multiple entry travel authorization valid for 365 days from the date of issue. All types of India business visas including eVisa also allow the holder to set up a business in India, buy or sell industrial or commercial products and travel to India for recruitment purposes. Eligible citizens can apply by submitting a simple online business visa form for India that can be completed in just a few minutes.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A colored passport-size photo.

A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

INDIAN VISA HOW TO READ DATES

There are 3 important dates you need to be aware of regarding your Indian Visa that you received electronically via email.



E-Visa Issue Date: The Indian Immigration Department issued the e-Visa or Indian Online Visa e-Visa on this date.

Expiry Date: This is the deadline for an Indian e-Visa holder to enter India. Last Day of Stay in India: The last day you can stay in India is not clearly stated on your India e-Visa. The deadline is determined by your visa type and date of entrance into India.

THIRTY (30) DAYS INDIAN VISA

As per the Government of India Immigration Services, all foreign visitors must obtain an Indian e-Visa or a traditional/paper visa before entering India. Certain countries' residents can travel to India by obtaining an electronic travel permit, also known as an online visa for tourists visiting India. The India Visa Service was implemented by the Indian government in 2014. It enables citizens from more than 170 countries to enter India without the need for their passports to be stamped in person. Travelers to India now have the option to acquire a 30-day visa that permits two entries. An ETA Tourist e-Visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue.

Details About 30 Days Indian Visa



An individual may only apply for two e-Visas in a given year.

For their stay in India, applicants must have enough money to maintain themselves.

Visitors must always have a copy of their approved e-Visa India permission while in the country.

When applying for an e-Tourist visa, travelers must have a return or an onward ticket.

A minimum of six months must elapse after the applicant's arrival date in India for their passport to remain valid.

The passport must contain at least two blank pages for the immigration and border control officials to stamp the entrance and leave.

Holders of diplomatic passports or international travel documents are not eligible to apply for an India e-Tourist visa.

Regardless of their age, all candidates must have a personal passport. Children cannot be listed on a parent's online application for an India visa.

URGENT EMERGENCY INDIAN VISA

Individuals who are not from India and wish for fast entry into the country can choose to request an India Urgent e-Visa, also known as an India Urgent Emergency Visa or Indian Emergency Visa. Potentially requiring such a visa may result from experiencing a family bereavement, health issues, marital difficulties, or legal troubles. The Emergency India eVisa speeds up the visa application process, faster than the regular eVisa. It provides a unique solution for those traveling to India to deal with sudden incidents, emergencies, or concerns. Anyone in need of a visa for purposes such as attending conferences, tourism, business, medical treatment, or working as a physician assistant can access this service. Foreigners facing crisis situations that necessitate travel to India are granted an Indian Urgent Visa (eVisa India for Urgent).The Emergency eVisa is available for genuine cases of sudden and unforeseen emergencies such as: Even if you are not living in India and need to come in an emergency or urgent reason such as a loved one's illness, you can apply for an Urgent Tourist Visa to enter India. The visa is usually issued within 1 to 3 days.

Requirements for applying for an emergency Indian visa



A valid passport.

A complete scanned copy of your passport.

Your passport should have at least two blank pages and a copy of the first page.

You must provide a recent color passport photo.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

TYPES OF INDIAN VISA

The India e-Visa is an online visa offered by the Indian government. Tourist, business, and medical visas are the three most popular categories of India e-Visa.

Indian Tourist e-Visa

Travelers have the option to receive the India Tourist Visa allowing them to stay in the country for a maximum of 180 days. The Indian Tourist eVisa is an electronic permit for visiting India. Within the 30-day timeframe of the tourist visa's authorization, visitors can legally come to India on two separate occasions. The maximum allowable duration is 30 days. The Indian Tourist e-Visa allows for multiple trips to India over the course of 12 months.

Indian Business e-Visa

An eVisa for business travelers is called an India Business eVisa. With this digital pass, you can enter the country twice and stay there for up to 180 days.

Indian Medical e-Visa

With this visa, a traveler in India can search for medical treatment on their own. The India e-Medical Visa allows for three entries into the country and is designed for foreign visitors. This type of e-visa is only available for those who are going to India for medical reasons. The visa remains valid for 60 days starting from the day of first entry into the country. Within 60 days, the second or third entry must be turned in.