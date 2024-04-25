Visa Guidelines For Indian Passport Holders

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA TYPES







The Indian government issues the India e-Visa online. There are three main categories of India e-Visa, namely tourist e-Visa, business e-Visa, and medical e-Visa.

Indian Tourist e-Visa

Travelers who plan to spend 180 days or fewer in India can choose to apply for an India Tourist Visa. The India Tourist eVisa permits tourists to visit India by providing an electronic authorization. This tourist visa, which is valid for 30 days, permits two entries into the country within 30 days. The longest allowable duration of stay is 30 days. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is valid for one year and entitles the holder to multiple visits to India.

Indian Business e-Visa

The India Business eVisa is an electronic visa designed for individuals traveling to India for business purposes. This digital permit allows for dual entry and a maximum stay of 180 days in the country.

Indian Medical e-Visa

The Indian visa permits the traveler to autonomously seek medical assistance. The electronic visa for medical purposes in India allows foreigners to enter the country three times. This specific India e-Visa is specifically for those traveling to India for medical reasons. The visa stays valid for 60 days from the moment you first enter the country. Both the second and third submissions need to be completed within a 60-day period after the initial submission.

INDIAN VISA REJECTED

A visa refusal happens when your visa request is rejected, preventing you from entering a specific country because of missing required documents or not providing key information. Why do embassies reject Indian e-Visa applications? When individuals seek a visa in India, many of them are required to answer this specific query. If you are unable to demonstrate your qualification to visit a specific country, your visa might be denied. When a visa application or other legal document associated with a visa is denied, it is frequently due to an error or inappropriate action.

Reasons for Indian Visa rejection



Fake Or False Documentation

Deteriorated Passport

Not providing full name

Mismatch of The Information

Unreasonable Letter of Reference

Incorrect e-Visa Type

Insufficient Funds

Insufficient reason explaining the intention of the trip. Hiding criminal background

INDIAN VISA PHOTO REQUIREMENTS



The size of the needed Indian visa photo is 22 inches.

The image must be in color.

The background of the photograph must be plain and light.

Only clear, blur-free images are permitted.

Your head height should be between 1 and 1.375 inches. In general, it should be around 1.3 inches.

The top of the torso should be visible. Look directly into the camera when photography. Lowering your eyes is not permitted.

INDIAN VISA PASSPORT REQUIREMENTS

Prior to your trip to India, you must obtain an e-Visa for India. It is crucial to have a valid passport, an active email address, and a debit or credit card. It is crucial to double-check the authenticity of your passport. Currently, citizens from 169 countries have the option to obtain an India e-Visa. Acquiring the necessary visa is a relatively simple process for many visitors going to India. The Indian authorities facilitate the process of getting the India e-Visa through an online platform. India provides three types of electronic visas: e-Tourist Visas, e-Business Visas, and e-Medical Visas. The main objective of implementing the India e-Visa was to simplify the visa application process and attract a higher volume of international tourists. Given that tourism plays a crucial role in the Indian economy, the e-Visa serves as a convenient means for foreign visitors to enter the country.

PASSPORT REQUIREMENT FOR INDIAN VISA



Must have at least six (6) months validity left by the time of arrival in India.

Must contain at least two (2) empty pages for fixation of approved visa stamps. If need be, travelers may be required to produce their former passport used during the visa application process.