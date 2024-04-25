Istanbul Airports Service 27.1 Million Passengers Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center

According to the information compiled from the website of theGeneral Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), theincrease in air traffic and passenger density, which decreasedsignificantly around the world and in Turkiye during the Covid-19epidemic, continued in the first quarter of this year in 2023.

It was determined that the number of passengers hosted atIstanbul and Sabiha Gökçen airports in this period increasedcompared to the same period in 2023.

Increases in the number of passengers also positively affectedthe balance sheets of airline companies. The increase is expectedto continue in the coming months with the arrival of the tourismseason.

Istanbul Airport hosted a total of 17.7 million passengers inthe first 3 months of this year. In this airport, 3.6 millionpassengers traveled on domestic lines and 14.1 million passengerstraveled on international lines in the January-March period.

In the same period last year, 16.2 million people traveled atIstanbul Airport.

It was calculated that Istanbul Airport increased the number ofpassengers by 1.4 million and 9 percent compared to last year.

A total of 9.4 million passengers flew from Sabiha GökçenAirport in the January-March period, 4.3 million on domestic linesand 5.1 million on international lines.

At the airport, where a total of 7.7 million passengers arrivedand departed in the first quarter of last year, the number ofpassengers increased by 1.7 million people (22 percent) in thisperiod.

A total of 27.1 passengers were hosted at Istanbul's twoairports in the first quarter of this year. In the same period lastyear, the total number of passengers was calculated as 24million.

Airports in Istanbul increased the number of passengers by 3million and 13 percent compared to last year.

The number of flights operated at the airports in Istanbul inparallel with the number of passengers in the first quarter of thisyear also increased. A total of 120,148 flights were organized atIstanbul Airport in the January-March period, of which 26,435 weredomestic and 93,713 were international flights.

A total of 113,840 flights were made from this airport in thefirst 3 months of last year. During the said period, the number offlights increased by 6,308 (6 percent).

In the first quarter of this year, a total of 56,730 flightstook place at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, of which 25,611 were domesticand 31,119 were international.

While a total of 50,654 flights were made at Sabiha GökçenAirport in the same period of 2023, the number of flights increasedby 12 percent.

A total of 6,195 flights were organized on domestic andinternational lines at Atatürk Airport in the first quarter of thisyear.

In the same period last year, 5,977 flights were operated fromthis airport.

A total of 183,073 flights were organized from Istanbul airportsin the first quarter of this year.