Russian Missile Attack On Smila Damages 74 Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Smila of the Cherkasy region, 74 houses – private buildings and apartment blocks - were damaged by a Russian missile strike.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Enemy hitswith guided aerial bomb

"According to the latest information, 74 private houses and multi-storey buildings were damaged. Windows were smashed and roofs were damaged. Several educational and healthcare institutions and private enterprises were also affected,” Taburets wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked Smila in the morning. A critical infrastructure facility was hit, and six people sought medical assistance.