Russia Strikes Balakliia In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Seven People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Balakliia in the Kharkiv region. At least seven people have been injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers struck Balakliia, Izium district, hitting the area near the railway station. According to preliminary information, five people were injured - three women and two men," he wrote.

Later, he added on social media that the number of victims had increased to seven.

Information is being updated. All services are working at the scene, Syniehubov added.

As Ukrinform reported, two women were wounded in Russian shelling of Kupiansk district on April 25.