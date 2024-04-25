Poland Donates Almost $9B In Aid To Ukraine Since War-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two years into the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland handed Ukraine 44 aid packages totaling almost $9 billion.

This was stated by the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, as he spoke in Polish parliament, commenting on the priorities of Poland's foreign policy for 2024, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Since the full-scale aggression start, Poland has approved 44 packages of military aid to Ukraine. The total cost of Polish government support, excluding the multibillion-dollar sums given to refugees, amounted to about $9 billion in the first two years of war," Sikorski emphasized.

He noted that Poland joined the G7 declaration on mutual long-term commitments to Ukraine.

"As a neighboring country, a military, humanitarian, and energy hub, we want to participate in the formation of these obligations, and not observe them from the outside while others do the work," the head of Polish diplomacy stated.

He noted that the priority of the Polish government's European policy will be the support of Ukraine's independence, in particular in its efforts to join the EU.

"The strategic goal also remains the gradual inclusion of Ukraine in Euro-Atlantic organizations in the broadest sense," the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized.

At the same time, the minister noted that Warsaw will take care of the interests of Polish businesses, in particular farmers and cargo carriers, who have been blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border since November last year.

Sikorski highlighted certain fears existing in Poland regarding the economic aspect of Ukraine's European integration. However, he recalled that during Poland's accession to the EU in 2024, the West also feared potential competition from Poland but now Western companies are willing to invest in Poland, and, in his opinion, the same will happen to Ukraine in the future.

According to the top diplomat, in 2023, the value of Polish exports to Ukraine was estimated at 52 billion zlotys, which is 30 billion more against 2022. Sikorski emphasized that Ukraine's victory in the war will give Polish companies even more opportunities.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, Polish companies will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. To support these efforts, the position of a government commissioner for the reconstruction of Ukraine has been created in Warsaw, and soon a representative office of the UN office for project maintenance will launch its work in Poland.

Sikorski also said that in 2024, supporting Ukraine will remain Poland's priority in the field of development.

"We will focus on the most urgent needs related to educational and healthcare infrastructure and support the modernization of the country – the strengthening of Ukrainian self-government and the reform that prepares it for EU membership," said the head of Polish diplomacy.

The Polish minister added that over the past two years, Poland has become the main donor of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to him, the ministries in the Polish government provided EUR 16 billion for comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainian war refugees.

He also thanked the Poles for their support to displaced Ukrainians in Poland, noting that as of today there are 950,000 Ukrainians in Poland who arrived in the country after February 24, 222, although in more than two years, several times more have found their refuge there.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a speech in the Polish parliament, Sikorski assured that Poland has no territorial claims to Ukraine, as alleged by Russian propaganda in order to pit the two nations against each other.

Photo: PAP