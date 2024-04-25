Seized Russian Assets Should Contribute To Energy Industry Recovery, Protection - Deputy Chief Of President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine hosted a discussion of the possibility of bringing the aggressor state, Russia, to account for attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

That's according to the Presidential Office press service , Ukrinform reports.

The event was attended by Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, and foreign diplomats.

Iryna Mudra noted that it is important to create a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, an international compensation mechanism, and confiscate Russian assets to fill that mechanism. According to the official, at the end of last year, the total reconstruction needs of Ukraine were estimated at almost $486 billion.

MEP: EU should use countermeasures to fully confiscate Russian

"All damage to the energy infrastructure will be documented, claims will be filed, and compensation will be determined. But it will be paid if you make the right choice and seize frozen assets to fund the compensation mechanism. I'd like to thank the USA for passing progressive legislation. About $300 billion worth of Russian state assets are frozen around the world. I call on everyone to join the initiative," she said, adding that it is necessary to strengthen Russia sanctions.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed strengthening cooperation with international partners in recording and documenting Russia's war crimes, strengthening the fight against sanctions evasion.