Russian Strike Targets Ukrainian Train With Passengers On Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched a missile attack on the railway station in Balaklia, Kharkiv region, as passengers have already bordered a train awaiting departure.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders' missile hit the railway station when the victims were in their passenger cars of the commuter train en route Kharkiv - Izium. Three women aged 37, 47, and 60, and four men aged 39, 49, 49, and 62 sustained explosive injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the Russian strike. They are being provided with medical assistance in hospital," said the administration chief.

The type of missile involved and other details of the strike are being verified, Syniehubov added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army launched a strike at Balaklia in Kharkiv region, leaving seven people injured. According to the administration, the condition of those affected is now stably moderate.