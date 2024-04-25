In Frontline, 93 Combat Engagements Took Place, Most Of Them In Avdiivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 93 combat engagements took place at the frontline, with the majority of attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.

During the day of April 25, there were 93x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 4x missiles and 50x air strikes, 45x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, as well as other infrastructure got destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Sumy city. More than 20x settlements, including Karpovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Uralove, Manukhivka, Basivka, Ponomarenky (Sumy oblast), came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 9x attacks on in the vicinities of Berestove (Kharkiv oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16x attacks in the vicinities of Druzhelyubivka (Kharkiv oblast), Makiivka, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Zarichne (Donetsk oblast). The occupiers launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Borova (Kharkiv oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Makiivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Verkhnokamyanske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy attempted to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Dyliivka (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23x attacks in the vicinities of Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi, Netailove (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Kalynove, Semenivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Yevhenivka, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Soloviove, Umanske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to block the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders made 14x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, launched 1x attack on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Kamyanske (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In particular during the day of April 25, the invaders executed 3x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Kachkarivka and Ivanivka (Kherson oblast). The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka, Tokarivka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of April 25, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 2x command posts, 8x concentrations of enemy troops, 3x anti-aircraft missile systems of russian invaders.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 1x concentration of enemy troops.