Russian Invaders Fire 17 Times In Nikopol District Over Day, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region 17 times during the day, four people were injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol region 17 times. They fired six times and used 11 kamikaze drones,” he said.

According to Lysak, Nikopol was hit most heavily. The communities of Myrove and Marhanets were affected. The number of victims has increased.

Enemy attacksand three communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery

“In addition to the man and woman I reported earlier, there are two more injured. They are men aged 65 and 22,” added Lysak.

He noted that infrastructure facilities, four private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse, and a garage were also damaged. Several cars and minibusses were damaged.

“It was loud in Kryvyi Rih as well. The enemy fired a missile. A fire broke out and was promptly extinguished. People are unharmed,” assured Lysak.

As reported, on the night of April 25, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district, damaging a gas pipeline and private houses.