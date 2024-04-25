Over 900 Exhibitors To Showcase Food & Beverage Innovation To More Than 27,000 Visitors At JFEX 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Japan Int'l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) is gearing up to host an unprecedented gathering of over 900 exhibitors and more than 27,000 visitors from around the world. This is a new and remarkable growth trajectory in show participation, a testament to the event's enduring appeal and its role as a cornerstone of the food and beverage (F&B) industry.



Since its inception, JFEX has steadily increased its international reach, attracting a rising number of exhibitors and visitors with each edition. In JFEX 2022, the show recorded 452 exhibitors and 18,848 visitors from 43 countries/regions. Last year, JFEX 2023 showed significant growth with 728 exhibitors and 23,070 visitors, attracting 65 countries/regions attendees onsite.



Set against the backdrop of the ever-changing F&B landscape, JFEX 2024 aims to boost its position as a dynamic venue for manufacturers, wholesalers, suppliers, and other F&B companies. JFEX's consistent increase in participation demonstrates its continuous dedication to delivering unrivalled possibilities for networking, information sharing, and business expansion among key players and up-and-coming names in the food and beverage industry. Meet top F&B companies such as SSK Foods, Edible coffee CAFEXLATE, Ajinomoto, Royal Charm, EZO FOOD SELECTION, ALFORT, PETIT, CHIYOMUSUBI, CHOYA, Costco, FINE JAPAN, and Iris Foods.



From its first two editions, JFEX consisted of three shows: JFEX Food, JFEX Wine & Spirits, and JFEX Meat & Dairy. To expand the show's reach in 2023, JFEX Premium was added to showcase a variety of high-end delicacies and food to thousands of visitors attending the event.



And now, with two editions scheduled JFEX Summer on June 19-21, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight, and JFEX Winter on November 27-29, 2024, at Makuhari Messe'JFEX 2024 will provide an ever-evolving platform for networking and business opportunities. Attendees may expect to see a variety of the latest F&B products from exhibitors all around the world.



"The JFEX Management is delighted to witness the continued growth of the show, both in terms of exhibitor numbers and visitor participation," remarked Kaz Maruyama, Head of Sales at JFEX Show Management Team. "This year's anticipated figures of over 900 exhibitors and more than 27,000 visitors underscore the industry's confidence in JFEX as a hub that brings together different types of food and beverages from around the globe."



Join JFEX 2024 as an exhibitor or a visitor for JFEX Summer and JFEX Winter. Register as a visitor or book your stand at



The "Japan's Food" Export Fair is an exclusive trade show supported by the Japanese government focused on premium Japanese food and beverage products for importers, wholesalers, and international buyers.



(All the exhibitor and visitor numbers in this article include concurrent shows.)



