The Yoga Institute Announces Free Access To Samattvam Yoga OPD In Honor Of Dr. Jayadeva Yogendra's Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Yoga Institute, the world's oldest organized Yoga centre, is pleased to announce that the "Samattvam" Yoga OPD which was previously available at a nominal fee will now be offered to the public for free in honour of the auspicious occasion of Dr. Jayadeva Yogendra's birth anniversary on 27th April 2024. The Samattvam Yoga OPD initiative was launched in 1984, has conducted more than 2500 sessions and treated more than 75000 patients. By removing the nominal fee charged earlier, The Yoga Institute hopes to make the transformative benefits of yoga more accessible to everyone; continuing Dr. Jayadeva Yogendra's mission of making the profound benefits of Yoga accessible to each and every member of society.



The Yoga OPD "Samattvam" offers a varieties of holistic health and wellness services such as personalised medical consultations, individualised yoga consultations with experienced instructors, kriya, pranayama and asana sessions focusing on holistic well-being, curated sattvik diet-plans, in-depth lifestyle practices for stress management, measurement of vital body parameters and overall health enhancement. With this initiative, The Yoga Institute aims to promote a healthier and happier community by empowering society with the knowledge and tools to incorporate yoga into their daily lives. In celebration of Dr. Jayadeva Yogendra's birthday, The Yoga Institute invites everyone to take advantage of this special opportunity to experience the transformative power of yoga through the "Samattvam" Yoga OPD, now offered free of charge.



Dr. Hansaji Yogendra believes that making 'Samattvam' accessible to all is a fitting tribute to the humanitarian ethos and memory of Dr. Jayadeva Yogendra, who dedicated his life to selfless service by advancing the practice and understanding of yoga. This version of Samattvam will make the profound benefits of Yoga accessible to those who are most in need.



Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute, Mumbai, is a globally acclaimed spiritual guru, wellness mentor and thought leader. The Yoga Institute, Mumbai, under her leadership has been honoured with the Prime Minister's Award in 2018. Dr. Hansaji has a vibrant, robust and commanding social-media presence which touches the lives of millions of viewers worldwide. Her words, ideas and life-long body of work in Yoga, wellness and mindfulness has the source of powerful change in countless lives. She is a mentor and role model to millions and has conducted more than 100,000 powerful sessions on yoga, wellness, mental health and has authored more than 100 books, many of which are leading bestsellers. Dr. Hansaji is on the board of multiple national and international committees which work on devising yoga syllabi and shaping yoga policy worldwide. Her life is exemplary in its devotion to service and commitment to social well-being. An epitome of grace and wisdom, she is a global symbol of peace, balanced living, and yoga.



The Yoga Institute was established in 1918 by the venerable yoga guru Shri Yogendraji, also known as the Father of Modern Yoga Renaissance. The Yoga Institute celebrated its centenary milestone on 25 December 2018. The 100 year anniversary celebration of the Institute was attended by Shri Ramnath Kovind - Ex--President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu - Ex- Vice President of India. The Yoga Institute is a non-profit organization and the oldest organized centre for Yoga in the world. The Institute has a diverse legacy of pioneering work in the field of yoga such as: the "householder yoga" movement, several social initiatives such as Annam Brahma (free meals for the underprivileged), free medical health camps, blood donation drive, wellness and mindfulness programmes, yoga for armed forces and police, holistic health programs, yoga programmes for the municipal and western railway staff, wellness programs and much more.

