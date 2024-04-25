Israeli Occupation Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 25 (KUNA) -- Over 1,740 Israeli occupation settlers provocatively stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque Thursday under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces. In a statement, the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem (Al-Quds) said that 1,128 extremist settlers broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab Al-Maghariba gate. The settler incursions occurred during the Israeli occupation military restrictions for Palestinians heading toward the mosque to pray. According to Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), 612 Israeli occupation settlers stormed Al-Aqsa during the third evening of Jewish Passover. (end) nq

