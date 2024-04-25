Washington Targets Iranian Drone Industry With New Sanctions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 25 (KUNA) -- The US announced Thursday sanctions on more than a dozen individuals, entities, and ships for allegdly playing a central role in facilitating and financing the secret sale of Iranian drones for the benefit of Iran's Defense Ministry and army logistics.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had imposed sanctions on Sahara Thunder, which it described as the leading front company that oversees the activities of the Ministry of Defense and the logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces to support these efforts.

The Treasury Department noted that the company also plays a significant role in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of thousands of Iranian drones, many of which were eventually transferred to Russia for use in its aggressive war against Ukraine.

A statement also added that OFAC's sanctions affected two companies and a ship involved in shipping Iranian goods to Sever Energy Jahan Nama Pars, which likewise plays a leading role in the commercial activities of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

It noted that, in conjunction with the US sanctions, Britain and Canada had imposed sanctions targeting many entities and individuals involved in purchasing Iranian marches and other military-related activities.

In a statement, Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Finance, stressed that the Iranian Ministry of Defense continues to destabilize the region and the world through its support for the Russian war in Ukraine, the unprecedented attack on Israeli occupation.

The US pointed out that it will continue, in close coordination with its British and Canadian partners, to use all available means to combat those who finance Iran's destabilizing activities. (end)

