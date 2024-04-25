Bahrain Welcomes UN Report On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 25 (KUNA) -- Bahrain on Thursday welcomed the findings of a report released by a United Nations panel regarding the performance of the UN refugee agency, UNRWA.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry said the report would encourage donor countries to continue their financial commitments and to do their humanitarian role in supporting the UN refugee agency.

It added that the report would also enable the UNRWA to carry on its relief, humanitarian, and developmental efforts to help the Palestinian people until a fair political solution, including the return of refugees, compensations, and an independent state, is reached in line with relevant international resolutions.

The Israeli occupation had alleged that 12 UNRWA employees had been involved in the October 7 attack, but the report, recently released by an independent UN panel, concluded that there was no evidence of any UNRWA role in this regard. (end)

kna









MENAFN25042024000071011013ID1108140247