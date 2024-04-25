Kuwait, UAE Eye Closer Military, Defensive Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 25 (KUNA) -- Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces Liet. Gen. Bandar Al-Muzain and his UAE's counterpart Issa Al-Mazrouei discussed Thursday means of developing and enhancing relations between the two sisterly countries, mainly military and defense domains.
Al-Muzain, accompanied by some senior officers, arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit Thursday, in response to an invitation from Al-Mazrouei, Kuwait's General Staff said in a statement.
The two sides held a meeting, in the presence of a number of senior officers and officials of the two countries, it added. (end)
