Kuwait FM Meets Bahrain Counterpart

KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Thursday with his visiting Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani and his accompanying delegation on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, they discussed firm fraternal relations between both sisterly countries and ways of promoting and developing them in all fields and at all levels.

Both ministers also looked into several issues of mutual interest and reviewed the latest regional and international developments, and continued cooperation and coordination between both countries over ways of maintaining regional security and stability. (pick up previous)

