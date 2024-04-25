TRC Addresses GPS Signal Disruption

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) -- The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) has implemented comprehensive measures to address and mitigate interference with the Global Positioning System (GPS) throughout the kingdom.This move is a response to disruptions caused by unauthorized transmission devices that emulate GPS signals, thereby overshadowing the legitimate signals emitted from the GPS satellites with stronger, misleading signals.These disruptive devices generate either random or structured signals that can alter the accuracy of GPS receivers. Such disturbances compromise the receivers' ability to correctly determine geographic locations and navigate routes, resulting in significant deviations from true positions and paths.Engineer Nidal Samara, Director of the Frequency Spectrum Department at TRC, detailed the technicalities in a statement to the Jordanian News Agency (Petra). According to Samara, the affected receivers are primarily those within the operational range of the jamming devices, influenced by specific transmission powers and frequency settings.The TRC has successfully identified the sources of these disruptions by deploying sophisticated radio monitoring technologies. By pinpointing the exact locations of the rogue stations, the Commission is taking steps to ensure compliance with both international and local regulations governing the use of radio frequencies and the operational standards for transmission stations.These regulations are designed to uphold the integrity of radio communications systems and various other radio-based applications, setting clear guidelines on usage rights, geographical coverage, and the technical specifications of transmitters and broadcasting stations.