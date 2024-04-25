FSC: Jordan-Hosted Regional Emergency Response Center 'Underway'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) - A meeting of Jordan's Food Security Council (FSC) for the year 2024 was held Thursday, headed by Minister of Agriculture and its Chairman, Khaled Hneifat, in presence of its members.The meeting discussed a slew of items and decisions, primarily endorsing procedures to sign the proposed agreement between Jordanian government, represented by FSC and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), according to a ministry statement.The agreement seeks to provide technical support for activities and projects in the field of Jordan's food security and systems, as well as food waste activities within the framework of WFP's Jordan Country Strategic Plan (CSP) (2023-2027).The discussions also went over the FSC's draft budget proposal and future plans to improve Jordan's ranking on World Food Security Index 2024-2026, the statement noted.Hneifat indicated that a letter was sent to WFP to establish a regional center in Jordan for emergency response, aimed to provide humanitarian support to affected countries in cases of disasters through Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO).Hneifat added that WFP welcomed the request and is currently working on preparing a memorandum of understanding for this purpose.