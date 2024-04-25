(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HBMSU's Board of Governors endorses University's vision and strategic plan for 2024-2026



UAE, April 25, 2024: His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of Board of Governors of Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), presided over the third meeting of the Board of Governors for the academic year 2023-2024, in the presence of Their Excellencies and other members of the board.



During the meeting, the Board endorsed the University's new vision, which seeks to establish HBMSU as an internationally recognised academic institution that leads the way in education and equips future generations with the requisite skills and abilities. Additionally, they adopted the University's forward-thinking strategic plan for 2024-2026.



The meeting served as a platform to discuss the HBMSU's future directions, which is in line with the global shifts and trends in every industry, particularly in technology and teaching techniques. The meeting further outlined a series of transformational initiatives and projects, all of which are scheduled to be carried out in the next stage.



Additionally, it placed a strong emphasis on strategic planning, a vision for future development, and approval of performance targets until 2032, in keeping with the vision and directives of the wise leadership.

The meeting also shed light on future growth scenarios and business models for the University.



His Excellency Al Tayer, delivered an insightful speech, highlighting the University's strategic goals and commitment to providing high-quality education. This was in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, to provide exceptional educational services and embrace a forward-thinking approach that advances quality and excellence, while also fostering innovation within the educational and research system. This will further aid in positioning the University as one of the leading educational institutions globally.



“The Board's framework revolves around pivotal pillars, notably the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for the University and forging robust alliances with the private sector, particularly in burgeoning technological domains such as big data and artificial intelligence. This strategic collaboration aims to foster sustainability in the evolution of University's operations and services, ensuring continued growth and innovation,” H.E. added.



During the meeting, the Board delved into the HBMSU's future transformation roadmap through three strategic sessions, with the goal of achieving new qualitative leaps for the University. The roadmap encompasses three strategic phases, with the initial phase prioritising institutional enhancement, program and course structure revitalization, institutional identity reinforcement, and initiatives to strengthen the educational system. An annual report of the University's work for the year 2023 was also presented during this meeting. In addition, development proposals were explored, along with assessment of the overall perception of the upcoming graduation ceremony for the next cohort.

