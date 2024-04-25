Qatar Hosts Russian Delegation As Part Of Its Reunification Efforts Of Separated Families

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar hosted a delegation from the Russian Federation, led by the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights HE Maria Lvova Belova.

This comes within the framework of Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts to reunite families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.



The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign HE Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, met with the Russian delegation.

Accompanied by the delegation, Her Excellency welcomed the Russian families hosted by the State of Qatar as part of the Health and Recovery Program, in the framework of enhancing trust and demonstrating the tangible positive results of the mediation process.

In addition, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and HE Maria Lvova-Belova discussed further cooperation for humanitarian purposes, including the reunification of separated children with their parents and other close relatives.

In a statement, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed her gratitude towards the visiting Russian delegation.

"We are profoundly thankful to HE Mrs. Maria Lvova Belova, and her team, for their pivotal role and ongoing commitment to the reunification efforts," she remarked.

"This visit not only strengthens our collaborative efforts, but also brings invaluable support to our shared goal of healing and restoring families affected by the conflict," she added.



"We are sincerely grateful to HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater for her attention to the well-being of Russian and Ukrainian children. At today's meeting, we discussed the current groups that we are working on and identified those who genuinely need assistance in reuniting with their families. They include 29 children who are currently in Russia, and we are working to reunite them with their parents and loved ones in Ukraine. We also asked for assistance in reunifying 19 children in different countries with their families in Russia. Thank you to the State of Qatar for creating space for dialogue," said Maria Lvova-Belova.

The State of Qatar is hosting 20 reunified families, including 37 children, from April 18th to April 27th.

This comes as part of a program that helps promote health recovery and stability, by focusing on the mental, physical and social health of each family member, thus enabling families to rebuild their lives with confidence and safety