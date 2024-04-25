Crypto: Bears Are Plotting A New Attack

Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has lost more than 3.5%, falling to a capitalisation of $2.37 trillion. Bitcoin shows a decline with a similar amplitude; Ethereum lost less than 3%, while BNB added 0.1%, and Solana fell by 6.5%.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin retreated significantly from its 50-day moving average, which we see as an important manifestation of bearish strength. Most crypto traders clearly took this signal.

For example, on the daily charts of Solana and Cardano, the rebound over the past ten days now looks like a tactical retreat by the bears, who decided to sell the market again on Wednesday. It is worth keeping a close eye on whether selling can bring the price below the previous local lows, around $125 for Solana and $0.4 for Cardano.