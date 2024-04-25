The Nasdaq100 Might Retreat To 15800

Change in the Nasdaq100.

The selling on the Nasdaq100 from 12 to 19 April, which sent the index down more than 7%, has stimulated buying interest this week. They see falling prices as an opportunity to buy stocks at a reduced cost.

RSI dynamics.

The rebound of the index coincided with the recovery of the RSI indicator on daily charts after it reached the oversold zone (below 30). Nevertheless, the April correction can be seen as a normalisation after a period of overbought conditions.



The Fear and Greed Index

remains in the“fear” zone, with a low of 32 last week and a subsequent recovery to 40. A similar stock market correction lasting three months last year also included periods of improving sentiment as part of an overall downtrend.

