GBPAUD Wave Analysis 25 April 2024

(MENAFN- FxPro)
– GBPAUD reversed from support level 1.9135
– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9360
GBPAUD currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 1.9135, which has been reversing the price from the start of April, intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse 1 from December.
The upward reversal from the support level 1.9135 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer Doji.
Give the strength of the support level 1.9135, GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.9360.
MENAFN25042024000156011031ID1108139892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.