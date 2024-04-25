EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

ProCredit Holding AG has successfully placed EUR 125m Green Tier 2 Bonds

ProCredit Holding AG has successfully placed EUR 125m Green Tier 2 Bonds Frankfurt/Main, 25 April 2024 – ProCredit Holding has successfully placed green Tier 2 subordinated bonds with international and domestic institutional investors. The transaction took place just four weeks after the Management Board of ProCredit Holding published and presented to the capital markets the updated business strategy for the ProCredit group, which envisages ambitious growth in the coming years. The strong demand for the bond enabled ProCredit Holding to increase the originally expected placement volume from EUR 100m to EUR 125m. This transaction will increase the ProCredit group's total capital ratio by approximately two percentage points. It stood at 15.8% at the end of 2023. “We are very pleased with the swift conclusion of this transaction. At our Capital Markets Day on 21 March 2024, we laid out how we aim to grow our loan portfolio to more than EUR 10bn as well as more than double the number of our clients over the coming years. This green bond placement helps pave the way for this ambitious growth and demonstrates at the same time a strong level of investor confidence in our updated strategy” said Hubert Spechtenhauser, Chairperson of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the transaction. The bonds are rated BB- by Fitch Ratings and listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Contact: Martin Godemann, Group Funding, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 160,

E-mail: ... About ProCredit Holding AG ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit Group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest GmbH and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co KG (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. 