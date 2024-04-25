Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Study results

25.04.2024 / 15:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainz Biomed Reports Positive Topline Results from Pooled Study Evaluating Novel mRNA Biomarkers and Proprietary AI Algorithm for Integration into Pivotal FDA PMA Clinical Trial for Next Generation Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic

Groundbreaking topline results demonstrated sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 92% with specificity of 90% and best-in-class sensitivity for advanced adenoma of 82%





690 subjects analyzed including previously unexamined and reported patients from Company's ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies utilizing the mRNA biomarkers, FIT test, and a proprietary AI Algorithm



The power to determine advanced adenoma, lesions in a pre-cancerous stage, can change the entire CRC diagnostic field, by treating the patient before the polyps can progress to cancer BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – April 25, 2024 - Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the“Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today groundbreaking topline results from a pooled clinical study which included new patients and subjects from Mainz Biomed's ColoFuture (Europe) and eAArly DETECT (U.S.) clinical trials evaluating the potential to integrate its portfolio of proprietary novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into a next generation version of the Company's colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tool. The topline results confirm the positive efficacy results previously reported with a sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 92% with a specificity of 90% and a sensitivity for advanced adenoma of 82%, which is best-in-class and compare favorably to existing commercial products. “We conducted this pooled study to fine-tune the minimal biomarker set to be used to optimize sensitivity and specificity of the results in Mainz Biomed's next generation CRC screening tool.

The new data read-out demonstrates that our next generation product candidate for early-stage CRC detection utilizing mRNA biomarkers, a FIT test and a proprietary AI algorithm has consistently delivered high sensitivity and specificity for both advanced adenomas and colorectal cancer,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed.“This strong performance is particularly noteworthy as the pooling a significantly higher number of patients, namely two entirely separate patient cohorts from two continents as well as previously unexamined patient samples.

Hence these results represent a critical milestone on our path to launching our FDA PMA pivotal study ReconAAsense, which is planned to recruit up to 15,000 patients.” The pooled results include 690 evaluable subjects across 21 sites in the U.S. and 9 sites in Europe. The two cohorts included patients (US cohort aged 45 and older and European cohort aged 40 and older) that provided a stool sample before undergoing a colonoscopy to either screen for CRC (average risk), to follow up on a positive non-invasive test, imaging or symptoms, or if a subject was already identified as having colorectal cancer but before any treatment had been administered. Following colonoscopy and any applicable histopathology, subjects were classified into groups: CRC, advanced adenoma, non-advanced adenoma, no findings, or non-colorectal cancer. Each subject outcome was compared to the results from the next generation test incorporating the novel mRNA biomarkers and FIT. The Company plans to publish results of this study at a major medical conference during the second quarter of 2024. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), colorectal cancer is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable, with early detection providing survival rates above 90% . Mainz Biomed's proprietary portfolio of mRNA biomarkers has previously demonstrated the ability to detect CRC lesions, including advanced adenomas, a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to this deadly disease . The power to determine lesions in a pre-cancerous stage can change the entire CRC diagnostic field, by treating the patient before the polyps can progress to a cancerous stage. This is especially remarkable as recent studies reveal that blood tests, despite their perceived convenience, lack the sensitivity to detect pre-cancerous conditions effectively. In the landscape of early colon cancer diagnostics with non-invasive tests, stool-based screening methods proved to be the most precise. Subject to a positive outcome of the FDA PMA study, Mainz Biomed's innovative next generation test has the potential to disrupt the at-home CRC diagnostic screening market by providing the most robust and accurate test and become new gold standard. Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed/investors/ for more information. Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn

X (Previously Twitter)

Facebook

About ColoAlert® ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed's flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis (Dollinger et al., 2018, Franck et al. 2024). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial 'ReconAAsense.' Once approved in the US, the Company's commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country. About Colorectal Cancer Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert®

should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US. About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is planning to run a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed .

For media inquiries In Europe:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann

+49 211 529252 20

...

In the U.S.:

Blueprint Life Science Group

Hershel Berry

+1 415 505 3749

...

For investor inquiries, please contact ... Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“estimate”,“plan”,“outlook”, and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 9, 2024. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Mainz BioMed N.V. Robert-Koch-Strasse 50 55129 Mainz Germany Internet: mainzbiomed EQS News ID: 1888927



End of News EQS News Service