Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT


4/25/2024 2:20:50 PM

25.04.2024 / 15:59 CET/CEST
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT

Aktiengesellschaft

Ternitz

ISIN number AT0000946652

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

At the Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024, a resolution was passed to pay a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share entitled to dividend for the fiscal year 2023.

The ex-dividend date on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 2 May 2024, the record date for the dividend is 3 May 2024. Payment of the dividend will be made less 27.5 % capital gains tax provided no exemption from the deduction obligation of the capital gain tax pursuant to section 94 figure 2 Income Tax Law (EStG) prevails, from Wednesday, 8 May 2024 by crediting to the custodian banks. Raiffeisen Bank International AG Vienna has been appointed the paying agent.

Ternitz, April 2024


The Executive Board



25.04.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)2630/315110
Fax: +43 (0)2630/315101
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000946652
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1889845


