EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
25.04.2024 / 15:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT
Aktiengesellschaft
Ternitz
ISIN number AT0000946652
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
At the Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024, a resolution was passed to pay a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share entitled to dividend for the fiscal year 2023.
The ex-dividend date on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 2 May 2024, the record date for the dividend is 3 May 2024. Payment of the dividend will be made less 27.5 % capital gains tax provided no exemption from the deduction obligation of the capital gain tax pursuant to section 94 figure 2 Income Tax Law (EStG) prevails, from Wednesday, 8 May 2024 by crediting to the custodian banks. Raiffeisen Bank International AG Vienna has been appointed the paying agent.
Ternitz, April 2024
The Executive Board
