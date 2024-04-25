EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group AD: Inclusion in trading on XETRA opens up broader investor base

Shelly Group AD: Inclusion in trading on XETRA opens up broader investor base



Sofia / Munich, 25

April 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) (“Shelly Group” /“the Company“), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has reached another milestone in the implementation of its capital market strategy. As of Monday, 29 April 2024, Shelly shares listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be traded on XETRA. Consequently, Shelly Group will be the first Bulgarian company to be traded on XETRA. Shelly Group has reacted to the strong demand and increasing interest from domestic and international investors in Germany and abroad with the start of trading on the leading stock exchange in Germany. By uplisting from specialist trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the fully electronic trading platform XETRA, the company expects more liquid trading in Shelly shares and the development of a broader investor base. Baader Bank AG is acting as Designated Sponsor.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, commented: “We are extremely proud to be the first company from Bulgaria to be included in trading on XETRA. The Shelly share is now even more attractive for private and institutional investors. This way, even more people can benefit from our growth. We focus on the users when we develop our products and solutions. And we focus on the needs and expectations of our shareholders and potential investors on the capital market.”



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, added: „With the start of trading on XETRA, we are now taking a decisive step towards achieving growth on the capital market in line with our excellent operating performance. Continuous and liquid trading on XETRA is a basic requirement for many investors to be able to invest in companies. We are very pleased that we can make our business model and its growth prospects accessible to a larger group of investors by trading Shelly shares on the reference market in Germany.”



The Company has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in Sofia since December 2016 and has had a secondary listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since November 2021.



About Shelly Group Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



