EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q2 FY2024 results on May 8, 2024

25.04.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q2 FY2024 results on May 8, 2024

Koblenz, April 25, 2024 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on May 8, 2024, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q2 FY2024 results.

In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company's development in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ends September 30, 2024) by means of a presentation. The Q2 report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at on May 8, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on May 8, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

Information on the web conference:

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. CET Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO) Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A) Webcast:

Registration: Livestream: Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation: Registration:

To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link . You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link .

To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link . You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.

The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company's IR website at .

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: ...

Web:

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: ...

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.2 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index. More information at and .



25.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Stabilus SE Wallersheimer Weg 100 56070 Koblenz Germany Phone: +49 261 8900 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000STAB1L8 WKN: STAB1L Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1889877



End of News EQS News Service