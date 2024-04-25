ADIF & IIT Guwahati TIC Sign Mou To Foster Tech Start-Ups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 25 (KNN) The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) and the IIT Guwahati Technology Incubation Centre (IIT Guwahati TIC) have joined forces to promote entrepreneurship and provide comprehensive support to technology start-ups.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to leverage their combined resources and networks to empower early-stage start-ups.

Under the agreement, ADIF will extend alliance membership to the start-ups within IIT Guwahati TIC's portfolio, granting them access to ADIF's start-up toolkit.

This toolkit comprises a range of discounted services, resources, and mentorship opportunities, designed to assist start-ups in their growth journey.

Reciprocally, IIT Guwahati TIC will lend its expertise to ADIF members through mentoring, market linkages, pitching support, networking events, and acceleration programs.

This collaborative approach will provide start-ups with a comprehensive ecosystem, enabling them to tap into the strengths of both organisations.

The partnership goes beyond individual support, as ADIF and IIT Guwahati TIC plan to jointly organise start-up courses, workshops, hackathons, and research initiatives.

These initiatives will involve students, faculty, and entrepreneurs, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Prateek Jain, Associate Director, ADIF, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration underscores our shared vision of catalysing India's entrepreneurial ecosystem."

He emphasised the significance of combining resources and networks to empower early-stage start-ups.

Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, President, Council of Management at IIT Guwahati TIC, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "IIT Guwahati Technology Incubation Centre is delighted to join hands with ADIF to create a more conducive environment for our brightest minds to transform their innovations into successful businesses, especially in North East India."

