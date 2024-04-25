IIM Kashipur To Felicitate 400+ Students At 11Th Annual Convocation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kashipur, Uttarakhand, India

11th Annual Convocation Ceremony on 27th April 2024

438 Ambitious Students to be awarded their respective degrees. Over 30% are female

Shri Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG India, will be the Chief Guest of the event

27 Dedicated Students to be Honoured with Medals The first batch of Executive MBA Analytics will receive degrees

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, a leading B-school in India, is proud to announce its 11th annual convocation ceremony to be held on 27th April 2024 at the pristine Kashipur Campus.



Representative Image - IIM Kashipur



As many as 438 young and talented minds will receive their degree, and 30% of them are female. The jubilant event will confer degrees to tutees of MBA, MBA analytics, executive MBA, executive MBA analytics, and doctoral Programmes for batch 2022- 2024, showcasing the institute's unwavering focus on nurturing academic diversity and excellence.



Last year, IIM Kashipur awarded degrees to 353 students; of them, 98 were female. This year, the number of students who received degrees has gone up to 438, and the number of female students has surged to 140.



The momentous occasion will be graced and addressed by the Chief Guest, Mr. Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG India. Also, the much-awaited afternoon would be presided over by Mr. Sandeep Singh, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Kashipur.



Remarkably first-ever, the bittersweet event will award degrees to the first batch of students of Executive MBA Analytics, who have transformed into professionals harnessing the power of analytics, technology, and management through the program's cross-functional academics and practical learning. Notably, IIM Kashipur was among the leading IIMs that launched this course in light of the New Education Policy.



The landmark ceremony will proudly present the well-deserved degrees to 15 PhD Dept, 232 MBA, 87 MBA Analytics, 21 Executive MBA, and 83 Executive MBA Analytics students, respectively. Along with degrees, IIM Kashipur will award 27 highly skilled to-be graduates with gold, silver, and bronze medals. Apart from that, 17 students who made it to the "Director's Merit List" for their unfailing commitments to the course will also receive medals from the chief guest.



Remarkably, IIM Kashipur has secured 19th rank among the top 50 Management Institutes/Colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 ranking released by the Ministry of Education. IIM Kashipur has also become the only IIM to get into the Top 50 in the NIRF-ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) quotient, leaving behind other IIMs.