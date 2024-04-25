Tinygemsbreaks Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Abstract To Be Presented Next Month At ASCO Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a leader in artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-driven drug discovery and biologics, announced that its abstract has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) annual meeting. This year's meeting is slated for May 31–June 4, 2024, in Chicago. According to the company, the abstract contains data and results gathered from a recent study completed through a collaboration between Predictive Oncology and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company observed that the study was designed to evaluate whether multiomic machine-learning models could be used to better predict short- and long-term survival outcomes for women diagnosed with high grade serous ovarian cancer (“HGSC”) as compared to clinical data alone. Titled “ Using Artificial Intelligence-Powered Evidence-Based Molecular Decision-Making for Improved Outcomes in Ovarian Cancer,” the abstract will be presented during the gynecologic cancer session on June 3, 2024, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET. Dr. Brian Christopher Orr, MD, MS, will present the abstract. Orr is a gynecologic oncologist at the Hollings Cancer Center and an assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.

