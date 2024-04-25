Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB, NTRBW) , a pharmaceutical company with a special focus on transdermal technologies, today announced that it has selected
IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. According to the announcement, Nutriband's AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch and includes aversive agents to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure to drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids. The company's business model is to apply its transdermal technology to existing FDA-approved drugs with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and patient comfort while qualifying for a limited-development regulatory pathway that reduces the number of clinical trials required for approval of new drugs. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico and Australia. As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of
5,000+ key syndication outlets ,
various newsletters ,
social media channels , wire services via
InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for
Nutriband .
To view the full press release, visit
About Nutriband Inc.
Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit
.
