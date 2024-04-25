(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multistrategy operating company offering traditional investors an entry point to the future of digital securities,

buying, investing and growing an innovative portfolio of companies and attaching digital securities to those businesses, announced a partnership with Boxabl Inc., an innovator in the modular home building market. According to the announcement, the collaboration provides a way for Diamond Lake Minerals to enter into the real-estate market while also providing a way for BOXABL to access digital tokens. BOXABL is focused on solving the country's lack of affordable housing. The company mass produces upscale, low-cost housing. The modular apartments can be set up in about an hour. The company was started by Paolo and Galiano Tiramani, a father/son duo. The company has contracted with the government to build 156 units for a military base and is also in the process of building its first factory.“DLMI and BOXABL are working together to develop not only the Boxabl Village Concept but also utilizing the large reach and influence we have created here at DLMI to provide solutions to affordable housing,” said

Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“The crisis that the housing market industry is experiencing is in desperate need of a realistic,

attainable fix. I truly believe that BOXABL is the first modular home company to crack the

code for a fix, and together we intend on making quite the impact.”



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Diamond Lake Minerals was founded in 1954 and is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine those businesses with the future of money and digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at .

