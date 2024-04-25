Investornewsbreaks Sustain Socal To Explore Innovative Techno-Policy Solutions To Waste-Related Challenges At Upcoming Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”), a non-profit organization accelerating cleantech economic growth and sustainability, is announcing plans to host the Waste Stream Management and Circularity Conference . The in-person event is set to take place at the Frank R. Bowerman Landfill in Irvine, California, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. In collaboration with Orange County Waste and Recycling, Sustain SoCal will delve into the pressing issues surrounding waste generation and circularity in the region. The conference will explore innovative techno-policy solutions aimed at addressing these challenges.“With the escalating challenges posed by waste generation, coupled with budget constraints and environmental concerns, it is imperative to seek intelligence and eco-conscious solutions. The Waste Stream Management and Circularity conference offers a unique platform for seasoned practitioners to share their insights and advance discussions on the livability of our cities, particularly in Southern California,” said C. Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal.

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit .

