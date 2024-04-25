Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Greek Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Thursday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic George Gerapetritis, who is currently visiting the country.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to international developments.



The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, HE Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saoud bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and HE Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis. (QNA)



