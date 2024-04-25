Finance Minister Meets Top Executives Of Major US Companies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met top executives of several major US companies in the United States recently. Al-Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Stephen A Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone. The minister also met Laurence Douglas Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock; John Dugan, chairman of Citigroup; Mike Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Robin Vince, president and CEO of BNY MELLON. The meetings focused on a diverse range of topics related to shared interests, with strong emphasis on finance and economy, the Ministry of Finance said.
