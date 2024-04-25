Geopolitical Tensions Continue To Weigh On QSE As Index Falls 28 Points M-Cap Melts QR1.63Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A higher than average selling pressure in five of the seven sectors on Thursday led the Qatar Stock Exchange to knock off more than 28 points in key index and as much as QR1.63bn in

capitalisation.Geopolitical tension continued to weigh on sentiments as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.29% to 9,637.59 points, although it touched an intraday high of 9,696 points.The Arab individuals were seen net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 11.02%.About 73% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation lost 0.28% to QR560.83bn on account of microcap segments.The local retail investors' substantially weakened net buying had its influence on the main market, which saw as many as 500 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.01mn trade across one deal.The foreign individuals were seen net sellers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The foreign institutions continued to be bearish but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the main barometer in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The Total Return Index shrank 0.29%, the All Share Index by 0.29% and the All Islamic Index by 0.35% in the main market.The realty sector index tanked 1.4%, consumer goods and services (0.94%), telecom (0.84%), transport (0.49%), industrials (0.48%) and insurance (0.21%); while banks and financial services were up 0.06%.Major losers in the main market included Al Faleh Educational Holding, Qatar Electricity and Water, QLM, Milaha, Woqod, Commercial Bank, Dlala, Qatar German Medical Devices, Mekdam Holding, Meeza, Industries Qatar, United Development Company, Barwa, Mazaya Qatar, Ooredoo and Gulf Warehousing.Nevertheless, Baladna, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Estithmar Holding, Qatar Islamic Bank, Lesha Bank and Nakilat were among the gainers in the main bourse.In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.The Arab retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR3.52mn compared with net buyers of QR1.45mn on April 24.The foreign individuals were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.6mn against net buyers of QR0.36mn on Wednesday.The Qatari individual investors net buying weakened drastically to QR12mn compared to QR78.49mn the previous day.However, the domestic institutions' net buying strengthened substantially to QR14.59mn against QR0.68mn on April 24.The Gulf retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.32mn compared with net sellers of QR0.31mn on Wednesday.The foreign institutions' net profit booking declined considerably to QR0.01mn against QR41.3mn the previous day.The Gulf institutions' net selling shrank noticeably to QR22.8mn compared to QR39.4mn on April 24.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the third straight session.Trade volumes in the main market eased 14% to 147.03mn shares, value by 27% to QR431.57mn and deals by 12% to 15,137.The venture market witnessed flat trade volumes at 0.04mn equities but value shrank 20% to QR0.05mn amidst flat transactions at 5.