FIFA And Saudi Aramco Announce Global Partnership

Doha, Qatar: FIFA has signed a four-year global partnership with Aramco, Saudi Arabia's integrated energy and chemicals companies.

The company becomes FIFA's Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 26 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

"The agreement, which runs until the end of 2027, builds on a shared commitment to innovation and development, and will combine football's unique global reach with Aramco's history of championing innovation and community engagement. Through the partnership Aramco and FIFA intend to leverage the power of football to create impactful social initiatives around the world," the company said in a press statement.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said:“We are delighted to welcome Aramco to FIFA's family of global partners. This partnership will assist FIFA to successfully deliver its flagship tournaments over the next four years and, as is the case with all our commercial agreements, enable us to provide enhanced support to our 211 FIFA member associations across the globe. Aramco has a strong track record of supporting world-class events, but also a focus on developing grassroots sport initiatives. We look forward to collaborating with them on a variety of initiatives over the coming years.”

The company further added that it also intends to work with FIFA to drive innovation, identifying opportunities to deploy the Company's expertise and technologies in the delivery of football events globally. This includes initiatives that aim to provide new and innovative ways for football fans to engage with FIFA's events.