Amir Receives Phone Call From Dutch Prime Minister

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from His Excellency Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance them were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of developments of common interest regionally and internationally, especially related to developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.



