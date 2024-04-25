Lok Sabha Elections 2024: About 10,000 Litres Of Liquor Seized In Noida Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections went into force, authorities in the Gautam Buddh Nagar seat of Noida and Greater Noida have confiscated almost 10,000 liters of illicit liquor, according to a statement released by officials on Wednesday.

During the seizure of the illicit liquor, 86 people have been arrested since March 16, they said.

In light of the elections, Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner Adarsh Singh convened a revenue and enforcement meeting in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

“As much as 9,943 litres of illicit liquor has been seized in the run-up to the polls. The value of this liquor is estimated to be Rs 27,20,709 (Rs 27.20 lakh),” District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

Following legal processes, 86 people were detained during these raids and imprisoned, according to Srivastava. According to him, the excise agency is keeping a close eye on the area, particularly at its borders with Delhi and Haryana, to make sure that no illicit alcohol is being transported or sold.

He added,“We have seven mobile teams on surveillance. Additionally, there are six teams on border duty - three each at Kalindi Kunj and at Jewar.”



According to Srivastava, excise officials collaborate with police and with their colleagues in nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and other states.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26. Liquor shops in the district have been shut for 48 hours from 6 pm on Wednesday, according to the officials.

