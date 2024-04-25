BREAKING: Relief For Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar In Alleged Voters Threatening Case As HC Orders Stay On FIR

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has been granted relief by the High Court in a case where he was accused of threatening apartment dwellers ahead of the elections. The court has ordered a stay on the FIR registered against him, providing temporary respite in the ongoing legal battle.

The case stemmed from allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which circulated a video clip on social media purportedly showing Shivakumar making threats to residents of an apartment complex. In the video, Shivakumar is heard mentioning that essential services could be withheld if the residents did not vote for Congress candidate DK Suresh in the upcoming elections.

Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar appeals HC to quash FIR against him in alleged voter threatening case

During a meeting with the apartment dwellers, Shivakumar reportedly referred to his visit as a "business deal," highlighting the residents' demands for land allocation and a consistent supply of Cauvery water. He addressed these as the primary concerns of the residents and asked what they would offer in exchange for their demands being met.

The court's decision to stay the FIR against Shivakumar came after a Single Bench of the High Court, presided over by Justice Krishna S. Dixit, issued the order. The court instructed that no coercive action should be taken against Shivakumar until further hearings on the matter.

Senior advocate Uday Holla represented Shivakumar in the court proceedings, arguing against the allegations levelled against the Deputy Chief Minister. However, the Election Commission's counsel objected to Shivakumar's defence, claiming that he had lured voters with promises related to their demands.

'Will not provide water if...': Karnataka BJP releases video of DK Shivakumar's threats to apartment residents

Advocate Sharath Doddawad, citing Shivakumar's statements during the election speech, emphasized the need for caution in campaign messaging to avoid any repetition of similar incidents in the future.

Expressing concern over the declining quality of election campaigning, the High Court issued a notice to senior advocate Uday Holla, representing Shivakumar, urging caution in speech delivery during election campaigns. The court's decision to stay the FIR against Shivakumar provides temporary relief in the legal battle, but the case remains under scrutiny as further hearings are awaited.