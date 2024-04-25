Bengaluru: Train Collision Claims Lives Of Three Andhra Pradesh Residents Near Marathahalli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives as they were hit by a train near Marathahalli village, Bengaluru. The victims have been identified as Sasikumar (23), Loki (23), and another individual's identity is said to be Subramanya.

The mishap occurred last night around 9:30 pm when the trio trespassed onto the railway track near Marathahalli village. Sources suggest that the victims might have ventured onto the track while a train was passing through the area. The location, described as a restricted zone with closely packed apartments, posed a hazardous environment for pedestrians.

The incident came to light when railway staff at the scene reported the collision to the next station. Subsequently, railway police launched an investigation into the matter.

According to Railway Superintendent Dr Soumyalata, the collision occurred during the passage of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express train near Marathahalli Bridge. Sasikumar was a resident of a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru and was actively seeking employment. Loki, on the other hand, worked as a cab driver. She said that the three deceased were based out of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.