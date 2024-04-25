Here’S How Acharya Is Revolutionizing The Higher Education Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The transition from school to college represents a pivotal moment of transformation and growth for students, marked by a blend of excitement, curiosity, and uncertainty. When it comes to higher education, the options and paths diverge, making the task of finding the right college daunting for students This is where Acharya shines, offering a holistic educational ecosystem that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. Amidst the maze of choices, Acharya emerge as a guiding light, redefining the paradigm of higher learning, making it one of the best engineering colleges in Bangalore.



According to a report, there are more than 36,000 higher education institutions in India, making the education landscape diverse and dynamic but at the same time, it can be extremely challenging and overwhelming for students. Acharya breaks the traditional approach of teaching and stands out as a beacon of excellence, offering courses that not only provide academic rigour but also prepare students for the demands of the industry.



1. Certified Enrichment Programs

Acharya collaborates with industry leaders such as Google, Siemens, L&T, Microsoft, IBM, Grant Thornton, AWS, and many others to offer value-added certification courses. These certified enrichment programs are designed to complement students' academic learning with practical, industry-relevant skills and credentials. By acquiring certifications from renowned companies, students can gain a competitive edge in the job market and enhance their employability prospects, ultimately benefiting from this strategic alliance.



2. Internship & Job Placement



In addition to academic excellence, Acharya prioritizes experiential learning through internships and job placements. Through strategic partnerships with leading corporations, students have the opportunity to gain real-world experience and establish valuable connections in their chosen field. The Acharya College of Engineering placements witness more than 550 corporates visit the campus annually, making the institutes' placement cell robust. The placement assistance program ensures students are well-equipped to secure rewarding career opportunities upon graduation.

3. Laptop Inclusive Education



Recognizing the important role of technology in education, Acharya provides students with high-configured laptops, varying for each student depending on which course they choose, to support their learning journey. These laptops are equipped with licensed software, based on the course requirements and solid Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing students to access educational resources, collaborate with peers, and engage in online learning activities both on and off campus. By providing students with essential tools for digital learning, Acharya ensures a seamless and enriching educational experience.

4. Unlimited Access to Coursera



As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, Acharya offer students unlimited access to the Coursera platform. This partnership allows students to access 11000+ online courses, certifications, and learning resources from leading universities and institutions worldwide. By empowering students to continuously upskill and stay updated on industry trends, Acharya fosters a culture of lifelong learning and professional development.

5. Academics & Much More



Acharya's offerings extend far beyond academics. With a sprawling 120-acre campus equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, students have access to cutting-edge labs, where interaction meets innovation, sports infrastructure, and a vibrant student community. Acharya has outstanding sports facilities, promoting a dynamic sporting culture that nurtures teamwork, leadership, tolerance, and determination. Their sporting infrastructure includes a 10k seater stadium with flood lights, 20+ sports items to choose from, many university-level winners, 10+ engaging clubs and much more. The institute actively contributes to the NCC and the nation, with cadets participating in prestigious events, including Republic Day Parades, and winning awards in various camps and competitions.

The institutes' emphasis on holistic development is evident through initiatives such as Acharya Habba, Bengaluru's largest inter-college fest, and a diverse range of academic streams and programs. 12000+ students from 75+ nationalities are a part of the institution with 1000+ eminent faculties, including industry leaders teaching and guiding the students.

6. Home Away From Home



Acharya's Hostels provide students with top-notch facilities, including advanced kitchens, backup power, purified water, Wi-Fi, security, and on-campus medical support, ensuring a safe and home-like learning environment.

In essence, Acharya is more than just an educational institution; it's a nurturing environment where students are empowered to excel academically, professionally, and personally. Through its innovative programs, industry collaborations, and student-centric initiatives, Acharya empowers students to realise their full potential and become future-ready leaders in their respective fields. Thus, making it one of the best degree colleges in India. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, Acharya is shaping the leaders of tomorrow and preparing them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.



