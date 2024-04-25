Ekta Pradeep Dey Secures Gold In Women's 3000M Steeplechase With Record Time

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Athlete Ekta Pradeep Dey triumphs as she clinches the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the 4th Asian U18 Athletics Championship in Kuwait, clocking an impressive time of 10:31.92 seconds. Her remarkable performance showcases her prowess and determination on the track, solidifying her position as a standout athlete in the field of athletics.

Ranvir Kumar Singh and Ekta Pradeep Dey Secure Gold in Men's and Women's 3000m Steeplechase at Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships

Ranvir, hailing from Gujarat, clocked an impressive 9:22.67s to claim the men's title, while Ekta, representing Madhya Pradesh, displayed patience and strategy to secure the women's gold with a time of 10:31.95s in the Asian under-20 athletics championships held in Dubai.

Additionally, Karnataka's Pavana Nagaraj achieved a personal best of 6.32m to clinch the women's long jump gold, while UP's Anurag Singh Kaler emerged victorious in the men's shot put event with a throw of 19.23m. Defending champion Siddarth Choudhary settled for the bronze with a throw of 19.02m.

In other notable performances, Madhya Pradesh's Vinod Singh claimed the silver medal in the men's 5000m with a timing of 14:09.44s, while Punjab's Amanat Kamboj secured silver in the women's discus throw with a distance of 50.45m. Delhi's Aman Chaudhary and Haryana's Aarti also contributed to the medal tally with bronze medals in the men's 400m and women's 10,000m race walk, respectively.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh