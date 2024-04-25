Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To PM Modi, Seeks To Explain 'Nyay Patra' In Person

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, claiming the latter has been misinformed on the Congress' Nyay Patra (manifesto) for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress chief also said that he would like to meet the Prime Minister in person and explain the party manifesto to him so that he doesn't make any 'false' statements in the future.

"I am neither shocked nor surprised by your language or your speeches over the last few days. It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the performance of the BJP in the first phase of the elections.

"The Congress has been talking about the poor and their rights (Nyay). We are aware that you and your government do not have any concern for the poor. Your 'suit-boot ki sarkaar' works for the corporates whose taxes you reduced, while the salaried class pays higher taxes. The poor pay GST but the rich corporate claim GST refunds," Kharge wrote in the letter.

It continued: "That is why when we talk of inequality between rich and poor, you are purposely equating it with Hindu-Muslim. Our manifesto is for the poor whether they are Hindus or Muslims or Christians or Sikhs. Do not try to divide the nation like your former allies. The Congress has always served to empower the poor and you have ruled to snatch the earnings and wealth of the poor. The lakhs of crores of corporate loans that your government has written off since 2014 is transfer of wealth from poor to rich. No farmer's loan was waived by you."

The Congress President also claimed that the Centre has repeatedly turned away from the atrocities that the poor and backward women face in the country.

"Today, you talk about their 'mangalsutra'. Isn't your govt responsible for the atrocities against women in Manipur, atrocities against Dalit girls, garlanding of rapists? When the farmers are committing suicides under your government, how are you protecting their wives and children?

"Please read about the 'Nari Nyay' we will be implementing when we come to power," he added.

"I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our Nyay Patra so that as the Prime Minister, you don't make statements that are false," Kharge concluded.